Qazaq Air to connect Kazakhstan with more international destinations

ASTANA. KAZINORM Qazaq Air gained a permit to operate international air services, Kazinform reports.

It plans to start new routes, such as Almaty-Bishkek-Almaty, Almaty-Osh-Almaty, Atyrau-Astrakhan-Atyrau, Atyrau-Mineralnye Vody-Atyrau, Atyrau-Tbilisi-Atyrau, Aktau-Tbilisi-Aktau, Aktau-Grozny-Aktau, Ust-Kamenogorsk-Novosibirsk-Ust-Kamenogorsk, the Kazakh Civil Aviation Commitee informs.



On the eve of Nauryz, on March 21 the first passengers will get a chance to travel to Bishkek from Almaty. The flights will be operated twice a week then.