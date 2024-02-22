EN
    15:38, 22 February 2024

    Qazaq Air to launch Turkestan-Samarkand weekly flights

    Qazaq Air
    Photo: Maksat Shagyrbayev/Kazinform

    Kazakhstan’s Qazaq Air is planning to operate flights en route Turkestan-Samarkand starting from March 15 this year, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Civil Aviation Committee.

    The Committee informed in its statement that Kazakhstan’s Qazaq Air is planning to operate flights en route Turkestan-Samarkand starting from March 15 this year. The flights are to be run twice a week (Fridays and Sundays) on De-Havilland Dash 8-Q400 aircraft.

    The expansion in flight operations seeks to further promote the trade and economic, business, investment and tourist cooperation between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

    Earlier it was reported, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan signed the roadmap to promote cooperation in the field of pilgrim tourism.

    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Author
    Adlet Seilkhanov
