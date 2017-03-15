Qazaq Air to link Astana, Shymkent

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Qazaq Air has revealed its plan to launch a new regular Shymkent-Astana-Shymkent flight this summer navigation starting March 26, 2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Residents of the main Southern city will be able to fly to Astana twice a week on modern airliner Bombardier Q400NextGen.

One way ticket from Shymkent to Astana starts at 11,557 tenge, including airport fees.

"Shymkent is one of the densely populated, and at the same time economically developed cities of the country. Since its establishment in 2015 Qazaq Air connected this sunny region with the cities of Almaty, Aktobe and Atyrau. Now, with even greater joy, we inform about the possibility of traveling from Shymkent to Kazakh capital. Thus, Shymkent becomes a sort of hub for our airline", said CEO of Qazaq Air Blair Pollock.