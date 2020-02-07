Qazaq Kuresi Academy to open doors in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan plans to open Qazaq Kuresi Akademy, Minister of Information and Social Development, President of Qazaq Kuresi Federation Dauren Abayev said at a press conference in Nur-Sultan.

«As you know, in October 2019, I was elected the President of Qazaq Kuresi Federation. Throughout this time, we have studied the Federation’s activity. We have systematized all the events organized. Our main goal is to bring Qazaq Kuresi to a global level,» Abayev said.

He added that the Qazaq Kuresi Academy will be opened in Nur-Sultan, «which will specialize in training the specialists and upgrading their qualification.»



