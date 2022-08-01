EN
    Qazaq Kuresi tournament brings together 19 countries

    SEMEY. KAZINFORM Governor of Abai region Nurlan Urankhayev attended the arts and sports festival in Aksuat district, Semeynews.kz reads.

    A solemn opening ceremony of a madrasah in the village of Aksuat inaugurated the festival, the Governor’s press service informs.

    As part of the festival a republican conference, dated to the 330th anniversary of Karakerey Kabanbay Batyr, was held there.

    Another highlight is the three-day Qazaq Kuresi tournament included to the United World Wrestling schedule. The 8th edition brought together wrestlers from 19 countries.

    The 140-km horse race will wrap the festival, it said in a statement.

    Notably, a grand finale of the Assyl dombra 2022 festival, a gala concert will also take place as part of this festive event.


    Photo by the press service of the regional akim
    Kazakhstan Sport Events Abai region
