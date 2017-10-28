Qazaq Kuresi World Championship kicks off in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Qazaq Kuresi World Championship has started in Astana today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In total, 167 athletes from 39 countries are competing in the championship including World Judo Champion and three-time European Champion Alexios Ntanatsidis from Greece, World Jiu-Jitsu Champion Renato Cardoso from Brazil, Asian Wrestling Champion Khurshed Sharipov from Tajikistan, and three-time Pan-America Greco-Roman Wrestling Champion Luis Alberto Vaca Morant from Bolivia.

9 wrestlers will defend the honor of Kazakhstan: Marat Nygmatullayev, Kuanysh Yskakov, Kasymkhan Tolenbay, Galymzhan Abdirakhmanov, Yersultan Muzafarov, Adilzhan Ystybayev, Aleksandr Kasachev, Ruslan Abdіrazakov, and Aibat Seiten.

The tournament will last for 2 days - October 28-29.