Qazaq Oxford Dictionary presented in Kazakh Senate

A presentation of Qazaq Oxford Dictionary has taken place in the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

According to senator Nurtore Zhusip, the dictionary was developed by the specialists of the National Translation Bureau in the period of over four years.

The project’s head, president of the Qazaq tili international fund Rauan Kenzhekhanuly noted that the Oxford University Press is the most authoritative and savvy organizations in the world in terms of development of translation dictionaries, especially pairing foreign languages with English,

According to him, changes in the Kazakh and English vocabulary, including in spheres such as modern culture, information technology, medicine, economy, finance, and trade were taken into account when developing the dictionary.

The dictionary also includes brief instructions detailing the English and Kazakh grammar rules, pronunciation and spelling, examples of business and electronic correspondence.