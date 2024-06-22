Qazaqconcert artists perform in two Chinese cities as part Year of Kazakhstan Tourism in China

As part of the Year of Kazakhstan Tourism in China, the Roza Baglanova State Concert Organization Qazaqconcert, held concerts in Dezhou and Langfang cities, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Information.

Photo credit: the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Information

The event was attended by distinguished guests from Kazakhstan, including Yelmura Zhanabergen, Ardak Balazhanova, Saltanat Akhmetova, Medet Chotabaev, Yerbolat Shaldybekov, Adilkhan Makin, as well as "Gulder" and "Astana Sazy" ensembles.

Photo credit: the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Information

The artists showcased the traditional and modern national culture and art of the country to the Chinese audience, performing compositions by Kazakh composers and songs on national instruments.

Photo credit: the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Information

It is noteworthy that the concerts contribute to the development of bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and China, thereby strengthening the bonds of friendship and mutual respect between the peoples of the two countries.

Photo credit: the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Information

The Year of Kazakhstan Tourism in China commenced with the Kazakh-Chinese tourism and investment forum on March 28 in Beijing.

Minister Yermek Marzhikpayev underscored the Year’s role in fortifying the friendly relations between the two countries and expressed optimism that the dialogue would give new breath and new horizons to tourism partnership, fostering fruitful and long-term cooperation.

“China is one of the priority tourist markets and partners for Kazakhstan. This is due to the two countries’ geographical location and deep historical ties along the Silk Road,” Marzhikpayev noted.

The Development Strategy for 2025 outlines the measures to enhance tourism cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). The member states focus on facilitating travel across the region. Initiatives include restoring direct flights, aligning payment systems, and enhancing insurance mechanisms.

According to the Kazakh National Statistics, more than 75,000 tourists visited Kazakhstan in the first nine months of 2023. The number of visitors from China to Kazakhstan exceeded 200,000.