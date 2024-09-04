QazaqGaz begins drilling new well at Anabay field in Zhambyl region

QazaqGaz Exploration and Production LLC began drilling of well no. 17 at the Anabay field to discover and extract gas from the Devonian productive horizon and increase the economic efficiency of field development, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of QazaqGaz national company.

In accordance with the Anabay field development project, several production wells with a design depth of 3,500 m are planned to be drilled by the end of 2025. Core sampling and a set of standard and special studies were provided as part of additional exploration activities to clarify the reservoirs' filtration and capacity properties.

It should be noted that the national company QazaqGaz is carrying out activities to expand the resource base as part of the implementation of the instructions of the Head of State, voiced in the annual address to the people of Kazakhstan, and in accordance with the company's development strategy.

Under the agreement previously signed in China, the contractor is the engineering drilling company SIBU, which specializes in well construction.

Recall that the Anabay gas field in Moiynkum district of Zhambyl region was put into operation in November 2023. QazaqGaz Exploration and Production LLP developed the field, reactivated three drilled wells, and also built the Anabai-Zharkum gas pipeline.