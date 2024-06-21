QazaqGaz, Chevron debate bilateral cooperation opportunities

Сhairman of the Board of JSC NC QazaqGaz Sanzhar Zharkeshov, met with Derek Magnes, Managing Director of Chevron in Kazakhstan. The sides discussed the opportunities for cooperation in gas industry, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Kazakh company’s press service.

The partnership between QazaqGaz and Chevron is of strategic importance. As part of the Memorandum of Understanding signed, the companies are working to develop the domestic gas industry, meet the gas needs of the domestic market, and expand the resource base.

In the fall of 2022, the Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiary Chevron Munaigas Inc., and QazaqGaz NC JSC signed a Memorandum of Understanding. It sets out issues of cooperation on energy security and energy transition, as well as projects in the fields of exploration, production, and gas processing.

Photo credit: qazaqgaz.kz