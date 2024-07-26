QazaqGaz management, Tyumen region's Governor discuss coop prospects

The management of QazaqGaz NC JSC, represented by Managing Director for Security, Risks, and Legal Affairs Marat Kaspakov, held a working meeting with the Governor of the Tyumen Region of the Russian Federation, Aleksandr Moor, the press center of the Kazakh company reported.

Negotiations took place with the participation of the heads of subsidiaries and affiliates of QazaqGaz NC JSC and relevant specialists.

The parties discussed prospects for cooperation in the development of the gas industry and the possibility of introducing innovative technological solutions. They also addressed the issue of cooperation in scientific and technological development.

The meeting participants were also presented a project of establishment of the Inter-University Campus in Tyumen and the prospects for developing the Oil and Gas Cluster, which unites more than 150 oil service companies.