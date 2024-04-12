QazaqGaz to allocate KZT1bn to aid flood relief efforts in Kazakhstan

The central office of JSC NC QazaqGaz held a regular meeting of the operational headquarters concerning the emergency in the regions affected by floods. The event was chaired by the head of the national company, Sanzhar Zharkeshov, with the participation of general directors of subsidiaries and affiliates, as well as the participation of directors of production branches and central gas pipeline departments via video conferencing, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the company.

During the meeting of the operational headquarters, the participants discussed the measures being taken to eliminate the consequences of the floods, as well as the necessary assistance for residents of the affected regions.

I want to express my gratitude to all employees of the QazaqGaz group of companies for their coordinated and dedicated work. In addition to volunteer assistance, gas workers fulfill their main task - to uninterruptedly and safely provide the population with gas despite a natural emergency, said Sanzhar Zharkeshov.

He also emphasized that QazaqGaz will allocate 1 billion tenge to assist with the natural disaster.

To date, 915 employees of the QazaqGaz group of companies and about 205 pieces of equipment are involved in emergency rescue and flood control work in the regions, including 99 units of equipment involved in the construction of the gas processing plant at Kashagan, which is aimed at combating natural disasters in Atyrau region. Volunteer groups have been formed in flooded areas. Activists among the employees of the group of companies voluntarily initiated the purchase of food and prepared hot meals.

Natural gas transportation is carried out on an uninterrupted basis, except for the disconnection of consumers due to the evacuation of the population from the flooded districts.