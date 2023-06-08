EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:07, 08 June 2023 | GMT +6

    QazaqGaz to present its new gas industry development strategy

    None
    Photo: qazaqgaz.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM As part of the Astana International Forum the QazaqGaz National Company will present its new gas industry development strategy, QazaqGaz CEO Sanzhar Zhrkeshov was quoted as saying.

    «The strategic session is to be held afternoon. The key reforms in the gas industry carried out with the support of the Head of State, Government, Samruk Kazyna, Energy Ministry and QazaqGaz have already been implemented. Today the company plans to announce the new game-changers that made the gas industry profitable. First of all, it is the new gas purchase formula that makes all gas exploration and development projects, gas processing projects, and modernization of gas pipeline systems highly remunerative,» he told journalists.

    He also said that many investors, transnational oil and gas companies, and companies participating in the country’s mega projects such as Tengiz, Kashagan, and Karachaganak are taking part in the forum.


    Tags:
    Astana International Forum Kazakhstan Astana Oil & Gas Oil and Gas
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!