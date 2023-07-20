QazaqGaz to transport Russian gas to Uzbekistan from October

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Sanzhar Zharkeshov, Chairman of QazaqGaz national company visited the new gas transportation system projects in Uzbekistan as part of his working visit to the country, Kazinform cites the press service of the company.

The Kazakh national company’s head inspected the preparatory work on the Kazakh side of the Central Asia – center gas pipeline to transport Russian gas to Uzbekistan via Kazakhstan set to begin from October 2023.

In May this year, QazaqGaz and Gazprom signed an agreement to transport natural gas through the territory of Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan.

As part of the working visit, Zharkeshov got familiarized with the preparatory work for the autumn-winter period, modernization of the underground gas storage Bozoi, and visited the gas processing plant at Kashagan with a capacity of 1 billion cubic meters.