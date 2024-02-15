QazaqGaz, UCC Holding to cooperate in gas processing plants and main gas pipelines construction

Chairman of the Board of JSC NC QazaqGaz Sanzhar Zharkeshov and Chairman of UCC Holding Muhammad Mutaz Al-Khayat signed several cooperation agreements within the framework of the state visit of the President of K-Zh. Tokayev to Qatar. These agreements aim to implement projects that contribute to the gas industry's development in Kazakhstan, the press service of the company reported.

One of the agreements provides for attracting investments for the construction of a new compressor station, "CS-14," and the main gas pipeline, "CS-14 – Kostanay," in the Aktobe and Kostanay regions. The project is strategically important and aimed at gasifying both populated areas and large investment projects in the Kostanay region.

In addition, the parties are jointly implementing a project to construct the second line of the Beineu-Bozoy-Shymkent gas pipeline, a crucial gas artery supplying gas to the southern and central regions of Kazakhstan.

In addition, two agreements were signed on constructing gas processing plants in Kashagan. The projects aim to increase the processing capacity and resource base of commercial gas in the country.