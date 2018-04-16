QazaqGeography to launch sacred places expedition

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "The Kazakh National Geographic Society QazaqGeography jointly with Nazarbayev University will launch an expedition to the sacred places of Kazakhstan," manager of the QazaqGeography international and research projects department Nurzhan Algashov said at today's press conference in Astana.

The Kieli Kazakhstan expedition will last from May 17 to May 26. This year the expedition will explore the ancient wooden mosque in Akkol, Konyar Aulie cave, ruins of the Ablaykit convent, Akkol Mazar, the Abai's father mosque and Kyzylkent temple.



QazaqGeography invites journalists and bloggers to cover the expedition trip.



Photo: nat-geo.ru