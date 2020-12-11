EN
    19:42, 11 December 2020 | GMT +6

    Qazaqstan and Qazsport TV Channels to air Golovkin vs Szeremeta bout

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Qazaqstan and Qazsport TV Channels will live stream the Gennadiy Golovkin vs Kamil Szeremeta bout, Qazaqstan TV and Radio Corporation’s press service informs.

    The live broadcasting will start on December 19 at 04:00 a.m. Nur-Sultan time. The bout will take place on December 18 in Hollywood.

    Golovkin (40-1-1, 35 КО) will defend his IBF/IBO middleweight title against Kamil Szeremeta (21-0,5 KOs).

    38-year-old Golovkin last fought in October 2019.


