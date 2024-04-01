Qazaqstan Barysy World Judo Grand Slam event set to take place in Astana in May

The Kazakh capital of Astana is to play host to the Qazaqstan Barysy World Judo Grand Slam tournament on May 10-12, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the city’s administration.

The tournament will wrap up the Grand Slam series, allowing athletes to earn points necessary to qualify for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games. The event is to take place at the Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Wrestling Palace in Astana.

This year, our country is to hold the Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam for the second time. The International Judo Federation commended the holding of last year’s tournaments… We do our best to hold the event at the high level, said Askhat Zhikteev, secretary general of the Kazakhstan Judo Federation.

During the tournament, athletes will be able to earn 1,000 points for first place, 700 points for second place and 500 points for third place.

In 2023, the Kazakhstan Judo Federation signed the four-year contract with the International Judo Federation to hold Grand Slam events in the country until 2026.