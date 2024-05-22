"Qazaqstan halqyna" fund to allocate over 15 billion tenge for flood-hit victims

The public fund "Qazaqstan halqyna" has announced plans to construct approximately 700 houses for flood victims, Kazinforms News Agency reports.

Bolat Zhamishev, chairman of the public fund "Qazaqstan halqyna," indicated that the fund allocates approximately 16 billion tenge for the construction of houses in rural areas.

As he mentioned in an interview, the fund has provided 10 billion tenge for the construction of new houses for those who lost their homes as a result of floods that gripped several regions of Kazakhstan. Additionally, approximately six billion tenge has been raised thanks to generous donations from businesses and the population.

He went on to say that memorandums have been concluded with the akimats of six regions: Akmola, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, and North Kazakhstan.

Mr. Zhamishev also underlined the importance of the imminent signing of a tripartite agreement between the fund, the akimat, and the construction company.

It is estimated that approximately 600 houses will be constructed with the fund's financial assistance, with an average of 100 houses to be built in each region. The houses are relatively modest in size, with an area of approximately 80 square meters.

“Construction has already begun in a neighborhood in Petropavlovsk. We anticipate that the houses will be ready in approximately one month. We are still considering locations that are not currently at risk of flooding. House construction has also begun in villages in West Kazakhstan and Kostanay region," he said.

Furthermore, he indicated that in four regions of the country, houses will be constructed in rural areas, while in the North Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions, they will be erected in the cities of Kulsary and Petropavlovsk.

It is also noteworthy that "Kazakhmys" company financed the construction of additional 100 houses in a microdistrict in Petropavlovsk through the fund. In total, 700 houses are being built in six regions.

Bolat Zhamishev indicated that the fund had recently received 1 million euros from the Serbian government for the construction of houses in flood-hit regions. Additionally, other foreign companies had allocated funds as well.

The majority of the fund's financial resources have been derived from Kazakhstani businessmen. It has been emphasized that the fund is not the sole entity collecting financial means for flood victims. There are other foundations under the auspices of akimats and the government.

It has been revealed that the houses to be constructed for flood-affected Kazakhstani citizens have been identified.

Additionally, it was disclosed that the city of Kulsary will commence construction of 150 residences for individuals adversely affected by the floods. The akimat presented a preliminary design.

Akim of Pavlodar region Asain Baykhanov recently stated that five families in the village of Zhalauly, which was affected by floods, will be provided with houses that are currently under construction, in July.

On May 16, construction crews arrived in the village of Kumsai, Temir district, Aktobe region, and began laying the foundation for the first house. The houses will be constructed on an elevated area that was selected with the input of local residents in mind.

Furthermore, plots for the construction of houses in flood-affected areas have been identified in western Kazakhstan. 200 housebuilding for flood victims in the North Kazakhstan region has commenced as well.