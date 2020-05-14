Qazaqstan Jastar Fest to be held annually

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «It is planned to hold the Qazaqstan Jastar Fest annually,» Culture and Sports Minister Aktoty Raimkulova told an online press conference on mass sport development.

Last year the Culture and Sports Ministry realized the Qazaqstan Jastar Fest project under the Year of Youth. It was widely supported in the regions. It is planned to host it annually and bring together more than 500,000.

The project foresees a complex plan to hold flashmobs, campaigns, master classes, open doors days and various competitions, show films, video clips to promulgate healthy lifestyle. A new logo for the development of mass sport will be developed.