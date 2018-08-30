Qazaqstan, Qazsport TV channels to air Golovkin vs Canelo rematch

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The long-awaited rematch between Kazakhstan's Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin and Mexican Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez will be broadcast live September 16 on Qazaqstan and Qazsport TV channels, announced CEO of the Qazaqstan Radio and Television Corporation Yerlan Karin, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"On this holiday, I would like to tell you good news. After several weeks of negotiations, just tonight (because of the large time difference) we brought the negotiations with our American partners to a successful conclusion. We managed to agree on the broadcast of another duel of Golovkin. So, on September 16, Qazaqstan and Qazsport TV channels will air the long-awaited rematch between Gennady Golovkin and Saul Alvarez," Yerlan Karin posted on social media.

It is to be recalled that the Canelo Álvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin II fight will be held in Las Vegas on September 15 in the evening (September 16 Astana time).