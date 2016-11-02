EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:10, 02 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Qazaqstan rather than Kazakhstan - Tokayev

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Senate of RoK Parliament Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev has shared his thought about the correct way of spelling "Kazakhstan" in English.

    "In English the spelling QAZAQSTAN reflects the essence of our state more precisely, rather than KAZAKHSTAN", - Mr. Tokayev wrote on his “In English the spelling QAZAQSTAN reflects the essence of our state more precisely, rather than KAZAKHSTAN”, - Mr. Tokayev wrote on his Twitter page. ">Twitter . 

    Tags:
    Parliament Senate Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!