Qazaqstan rather than Kazakhstan - Tokayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Senate of RoK Parliament Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev has shared his thought about the correct way of spelling "Kazakhstan" in English.

"In English the spelling QAZAQSTAN reflects the essence of our state more precisely, rather than KAZAKHSTAN", - Mr. Tokayev wrote on his “In English the spelling QAZAQSTAN reflects the essence of our state more precisely, rather than KAZAKHSTAN”, - Mr. Tokayev wrote on his Twitter page. ">Twitter .