    12:39, 12 October 2018 | GMT +6

    Qazaqstan Technology Forum kicked off in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today Astana hosts the Qazaqstan Technology Forum, Kazinform reports. 

    Among the experts of the Forum are representatives of such leading organizations as 500 Startups, Techstars, TechCrunch, the National Technology  Initiative of Russia, the World Bank, Unit.City, the EBRD, Skolkovo, the Internet Initiatives Development Fund etc.

    Key problems of development of innovations in Kazakhstan will be discussed at the Forum. Master classes for the local startup communities will be held as well.

    Domestic and foreign innovative projects will showcased at an exhibition during the Forum.

    Techstars Startup Week Qazaqstan is a global event held  in various cities of the world. The event brings together young entrepreneurs, local leaders and talented people to develop local business communities and create new opportunities for interaction.  

     

     

     

