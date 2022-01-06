EN
    11:52, 06 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Qazaqstan TV channel premise damaged amid unrest in Almaty

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Qazaqstan TV channel premise based in Almaty was damaged amid unrest in the city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    A group of unknown people set the Almaty-based headquarters of Qazaqstan TV channel on fire. The attackers damaged the building and destroyed monuments to honored television workers Kenzhebolat Shalabayev, Kamal Smaiylov, Sagat Ashimbayev, and Sherkhan Murtaza.

    The press service of the Qazaqstan Television and Radio Corporation confirmed in a statement that one employee of the TV channel had been injured as a result of the attack on the building.

    Firefighters are currently trying to contain the blaze.


    Kazakhstan Almaty Mass media 2022 state of emergency
