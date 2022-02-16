Qazaqstan TV channel to air interview with President Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Qazaqstan TV channel is expected to air an interview with Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform has learnt from the official Telegram channel of the Television and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan.

According to the Telegram channel, the interview with President Tokayev will be aired by the TV channel tomorrow at 20:30 pm Nur-Sultan time.

During the interview the Head of State will answers the questions regarding the causes and consequences of the tragic events in January, touch upon the upcoming political and social reforms, as well as Kazakhstan’s relations with key foreign partners.