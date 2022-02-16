EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:44, 16 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Qazaqstan TV channel to air interview with President Tokayev

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Qazaqstan TV channel is expected to air an interview with Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform has learnt from the official Telegram channel of the Television and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan.

    According to the Telegram channel, the interview with President Tokayev will be aired by the TV channel tomorrow at 20:30 pm Nur-Sultan time.

    During the interview the Head of State will answers the questions regarding the causes and consequences of the tragic events in January, touch upon the upcoming political and social reforms, as well as Kazakhstan’s relations with key foreign partners.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan 2022 state of emergency President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!