TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    12:12, 31 December 2019 | GMT +6

    Qazaqstan TV Channel to broadcast Dimash New York concert

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Qazaqstan TV Channel is set to broadcast today the show of Dimash Kudaibergen held in New York, Kazinform reports.

    As earlier reported, he gave his solo concert Arnau Tour ENVOY at the Barclays Centre on December 10.

    His fans from around the world, particularly, the US, Australia, Russia, Chili, Bulgaria, the Philippines, Spain, Canada, Kazakhstan, Japan, etc. arrived in New York to enjoy his songs.



    Culture Entertainment
