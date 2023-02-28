Qazaqstan TV Channel to hold debates of political parties

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On March 1, Qazaqstan TV Channel will broadcast the debates of the political parties running for the March 19 Parliamentary Elections, Kazinform learned.

Representatives of all seven parties will participate in the debates, which will be held in four stages.

AMANAT Party will be represented by Executive Secretary Yelnur Beissenbayev, Auyl Party – by Deputy Chairperson Zhiguli Dairabayev, Respublica Party – by Co-Chairperson Syrymbek Tau, People’s Party of Kazakhstan – by Deputy Chairperson Askhat Assylbekov, Baitaq Party – by Azamatkhan Amirtayev, Akzhol Party - by Deputy Chairperson Serik Duissenbinov, and the Nationwide Social-Democratic Party will be represented by Nurlan Auesbay.

The debates will begin at 08:30pm and will be broadcast live on the official accounts of Qazaqstan TV Channel in Youtube, Facebook and Telegram.