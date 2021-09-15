EN
    16:16, 15 September 2021

    Qazaqstan TV channel to make film about Chinghiz Aitmatov

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – TV corporation Qazaqstan together with the colleagues from Kyrgyzstan plans to shoot a documentary about Chinghiz Aitmatov, Chairwoman Lyazzat Tanysbai said at the 17th Eurasian Media Forum, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At the roundtable «Mass media of the Turkic Speaking countries. Promotion of cooperation in the context of the new reality», TV corporation Qazaqstan Chairwoman Lyazzat Tanysbai noted that the corporation is the largest media company of the country and cooperates with the TV channels of the brotherly countries and conducts a constant exchange of content with Uzbekistan’s Mening Yurtim, Yoshlar channels, Turkey’s TRT AVAZ, ТРТ channels, and Azerbaijan’s AZ TV channel.

    She said that many documentary films, historic series, projects demonstrating the common culture are aired on TV channels in Turkey, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan. The long program Turkic World consisting of many series has been running on TV and radio channels.

    She went on to note that TV corporation Qazaqstan launched cultural and spiritual channel Abai TV.

    Aa part of cooperation with Kyrgyzstan a documentary film about great poet Chinghiz Aimatov is being made.


