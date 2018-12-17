Qazaqstan TV Channel to premiere ‘16 Days of December’ film

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Qazaqstan National TV Channel has prepared a special project for Independence Day - "16 Days of December" documentary.

Based on archive materials and documents, the film restores the timeline of the events occurred in December 1991, the days, which preceded the fateful moment when Kazakhstan gained Independence.

In an exclusive interview, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev tells about the relations with the USSR policymakers, shared memories of the key events of that period, and the social, economic and domestic policy challenges that faced Kazakhstan.

Kazakh Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev took the lead on "16 Days of December" project. The author is Yerlan Karin, while the film director and editor are Dmitriy Bogomolov and Aizatulla Hussein.



The premiere of "16 Days of December" film will be aired on Qazaqstan TV Channel on December 18 at 9:30 p.m.