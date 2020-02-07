EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    10:22, 07 February 2020

    QazForum 2020 kicks off in Kazakh capital

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The IV Forum of founders of the online content in Kazakh language QazForum 2020 started its work in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

    The forum annually brings together the best experts of Kazakh-language mass media, journalists, bloggers and vloggers, editors-in-chief to share and exchange experience.

    This year the forum debates monetization of Kazakh-language online content, development of the media market of Kazakhstan. It is also expected to hold master-classes and training of the leading media experts.

    It is initiated by the US Embassy in Kazakhstan and is organized by Kazakhstan Press Club.


