    13:14, 05 November 2021 | GMT +6

    QazForum has become online content trend maker – US Chargé d'affaires

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The United States continues supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Kazakhstan, Judy Kuo US, Chargé d'affaires a.i. to Kazakhstan, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «It is a great honor for me to participate in the [QazForum 2021] forum. As one of the first countries to recognize independence of Kazakhstan, the US continues supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Kazakhstan,» said Judy Kuo.

    She went on to note that this year Kazakhstan and the US celebrate 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations.

    «We will further pay special attention to the strengthening of interaction between our nations and mutual economic cooperation,» she said.

    She also added that QazForum is a platform connecting creators of Kazakh-language online content to discuss the current state of and prospects for the development of the field. The forum has become one of the makers of online content trends, she said.


    Kazakhstan Internet Events Kazakhstan and USA News
