Qazgeology becomes subsidiary of Tau-Кen Samruk National Mining Company

100 per cent of voting stocks of JSC Qazgeology were transferred to JSC Tau-Ken Samruk National Mining Company. An appropriate agreement was signed between JSC Samruk-Kazyna and JSC Tau-Ken Samruk National Mining Company, Kazinform reports.

JSC Qazgeology focuses on search for promising areas, exploration and evaluation of minerals, attraction of foreign and domestic investments into the projects on reproduction of raw materials base.

“Tau-Ken Samruk assumes the obligations and rights of a sole shareholder of JSC Kazgeology. The terms for partners and investors will remain the same on all existing projects. Alongside, we have an opportunity to expand the potential perimeter of cooperation. In case of mutual interest, Tau-Ken Samruk will be able to join investment projects at the stage of construction and exploitation,” Chairman of the Management Board of Tau-Ken Samruk Bakyt Chirchikbayev said.

Today, Qazgeology together with its partners implements tens of investment projects and sets up joint enterprises and consortiums. The company cooperates with the leading global mining companies such as Rio Tinto (Australian-Britich Concern), LLP KazZinc (Glencore), Yildirim Holding A.S. (Türkiye), OJSC Polymetal (Russia), LLP Kazakhmys Corporation, Ulmus Fund Commercial Financial Organization (Germany).