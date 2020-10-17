QazUrban Forum 2020 and IT Council held in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM QazUrban Forum 2020 and IT Council took place in Nur-Sultan. The developers presented a number of projects purposed to create favorable conditions for urban life, Mayor Altai Kulginov’s Instagram account reads.

Breakthrough idea for the development of rapid- growing megacities, transport modernization prospects, social projecting, road safety and other interesting issues were debated at the QazUrban Forum 2020 Nur-Sultan – convenient city.

The most participated in the event online. Urbanists from Moscow, Kazan, London, Kazakhstan and others took part in it.

At today’s IT Council presented were some projects. For example, developers told about the virtual teacher project to master and learn programming language.