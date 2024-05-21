QFC hosts Qatar-France Investors Meetup to strengthen bilateral ties

Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) hosted a Qatar-France Investors Meetup, aimed at strengthening bilateral investment relationships and fostering the development of the financial ecosystem of both nations, QNA reports.

The event convened a distinguished French delegation comprising top-tier asset managers led by HE Minister of Economy, Finance, Industrial and Digital Sovereignty of the French Republic Bruno Le Maire, alongside key Qatar investment stakeholders, including sovereign wealth funds (SWFs), banks, large-scale companies, and insurance.

It offered an unparalleled platform for exploring cooperation and investment prospects, facilitating a deeper understanding of the respective economic landscapes.

In addition, the 1st edition of the Qatar-France Startup Meetup, "Bridging Innovation: AI, Quantum and Digital Collaboration," was successfully organized simultaneously with a French delegation of innovative startups.

The event, coordinated by Business France Qatar with the active partnership of Qatar Sciences and Technology Park and the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, served as a catalyst for knowledge sharing and future cooperation.

Commenting on the significance of this event, Chief Executive Officer of the QFC Yousuf Mohamed Al Jaida said: "We are delighted to receive the French delegation led by HE French Minister of Economy, Finance, and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty." "This event serves as a testament to the robust bilateral relations between Qatar and France. It holds particular importance for the QFC as it represents a significant stride towards our mission to strengthen Qatar's financial sector and create avenues for our stakeholders to form meaningful collaboration and discover new investment opportunities. By facilitating dialogue and informal networking, we are opening gateways that lead business ecosystem growth," he added.

In turn, HE the Minister of Economy, Finance, Industrial and Digital Sovereignty of the French Republic said: "Im delighted to be in Doha today with a delegation of around 20 French investment funds and 10 start-ups operating in artificial intelligence." "I would like to warmly thank the Qatar Financial Centre for organizing this investors' meetup. I believe this opens opportunities for Qatari investors to invest in France in sectors promoted by our France 2030 Vision but also for the French funds to better understand the business-friendly ecosystem developed by Qatar to attract more foreign direct investments and foster economic activities that match with Qatar National Vision 2030 priorities," His Excellency added.

Over the recent years, the relationship between Qatar and France has flourished, with climbing figures from QR 4.9 billion in 2017 to QR 9.3 billion in 2023. This robust partnership encompasses various sectors including energy, technology, trade, and real estate sectors.