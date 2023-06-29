EN
    Qing Dynasty imperial edict found in north China

    None
    Photo: Xinhua/Zhao Hongyu
    SHIJIAZHUANG. KAZINFORM - A five-color silk imperial edict, dating back to the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), was found in north China's Hebei Province, Xinhua reports.

    The 142-year-old imperial edict was found in Jize County during an archaeological survey, according to local authorities.

    Measuring 2.22 meters long and 0.3 meters wide, the item is well-preserved and written in Chinese and Manchu languages.

    Zhao Yanping, a local expert on culture and history, said the imperial edict was issued to the family members of an official during the reign of Emperor Guangxu.

    It has high reference value for studying the official system, social culture and etiquette system of the Qing Dynasty and provides material for studying the local history and clan culture of Jize, Zhao said.


