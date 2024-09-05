Qostanai Cybersport Federation opens in Kostanay region

The Qostanai Cybersport Federation has been established in order to develop e-sports in the Kostanay region. An official opening ceremony was held on August 4, Kazinform News Agency reports.

A total of 20 e-sports clubs are operating in the region. Kostanay youth are interested in this sport and participate in local and international tournaments.

According to the regional akimat, Executive director of the Qazaq Cybersport Federation Kazbek Zhangaziev and President of the Qostanai Cybersport Federation Murat Sandybaev have signed the cooperation agreement.

The aim of this sport to put together the strongest team of the best players from 20 cyber clubs across the Kostanay region, develop infrastructure for e-sports tournaments and competitions and improve the skill of the players. Cybersport is recognized as an Olympic discipline since 2024. The first Olympic cybersport games will be held in 2025 in Saudi Arabia.