ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The Al-Farabi Kazakh National University has confirmed its high level by rising 30 places to 275th place in the QS World University Rankings.

Over the recent years the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University has significantly improved its standing in many global university rankings, according to the university's press service. For instance, the Almaty-based university climbed 326 places to rank 275th in the QS World University Rankings since 2010. Thus, it has become the first university in Kazakhstan and Central Asia to reach such level. Foreign experts believe that by storming into the top 300 of the QS rankings, the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University has set an example of breakthrough development and demonstrated high level of professionalism. Other CIS universities in this year's rankings are the Lomonosov Moscow State University (108th place) and St. Petersburg State University (256th place).