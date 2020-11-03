Quake death toll in Turkey hits 100

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - The death toll from last week’s powerful earthquake in Turkey’s Aegean region has risen to 100, authorities said on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), 147 victims are still under treatment, while 847 more have been discharged from hospitals.

A total of 1,464 aftershocks – 44 of them with a magnitude higher than 4.0 – have been recorded since last Friday’s 6.6-magnitude quake rattled Izmir, Turkey’s third-largest city that is home to more than 4.3 million, the agency said.