NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The network of seismic stations recorded an earthquake today at 02:11 a.m. Almaty time.

The quake was centered 298 km southwards Almaty in the territory of China. The magnitude 4.3 quake occurred at a depth of 15 km.

As earlier reported, the quake rocked yesterday 291 km away from Almaty in the territory of China.