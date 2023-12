ALMATY. KAZINFORM The network of seismic stations of the Kazakh Education and Science Ministry recorded an earthquake at 01:20 a.m. Almaty time on April 2, Kazinform reports.

The quake was centered 313 km southeastwards Almaty in the territory of China. The energy class is 11.8. The magnitude 5.5. quake occurred at a depth of 15 km, it said in a statement.