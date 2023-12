ALMATY. KAZINFORM The network of seismic stations of the Kazakh Education and Science Ministry recorded an earthquake on June 25 at 06:03:26 Almaty time, Kazinform reports.

The quake was centered 538 km southeastwards Almaty in the territory of China. The 4.1 magnitude quake occurred at a depth of 10 km. its energy class is 9.5.