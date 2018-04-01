EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:40, 01 April 2018 | GMT +6

    Quake jolts 720 km from Almaty

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An earthquake occurred in China, 720 kilometers from Almaty city, Kazinform refers to the Network of Seismic Stations under the Kazakh Ministry of Education and Science.

    The network recorded the earthquake on April 1 at 07:18 a.m. Almaty time. The epicenter of the earthquake was located in the People's Republic of China, 720 km east of Almaty," the report says.

    Energy class of the earthquake: 11.1. MPV magnitude: 5.0. Depth: 5 km.

     

    Tags:
    Nature Incidents China
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!