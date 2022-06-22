EN
    12:53, 22 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Quake kills at least 255, injures 500 in eastern Afghanistan

    KABUL. KAZINFORM At least 255 people were killed and over 500 injured after an earthquake struck the eastern Afghan region early on Wednesday, Xinhua reports citing Bakhtar News Agency reported.

    The casualties occurred in four districts of Paktika province, the most-hit eastern province, according to the report, citing the latest local sources.

    The quake, with a magnitude of 6.1, jolted 44 km southwest of Khost, Afghanistan, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

    The quake has damaged dozens of houses in the region and also caused land sliding in Paktika, local sources said


