ALMATY. KAZINFORM An earthquake jolted 103 km southeastwards Almaty on the border of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, the Network of Seismic Stations of the Kazakh Education and Science Ministry reports.

The quake was recorded on December 5 at 01:29:23 p.m. Almaty time. Its energy class is 8.9, magnitude 4.3, the release reads.



As earlier reported, another earthquake occurred on the border of Kazakhstan and China.