ALMATY. KAZINFORM An earthquake was recorded 325 km southwards Almaty in the territory of Kyrgyzstan, the official website of the seismological experimental and methodological expedition reads.

The network of seismic stations registered the Magnitude 4.5 quake occurring on February 14 at 10:16:16 p.m. Almaty time. The energy class is 10.5, the statement reads.