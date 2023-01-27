Quake recorded 191 km away from Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The network of seismic stations of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry recorded an earthquake at 06:10 a.m. Almaty time on January 27, Kazinform reports.

It was centered 191 km southwards Almaty in the territory of Kyrgyzstan. The energy class is 11.9. The MPV 5.2 magnitude quake occurred at a depth of 10 km. The city felt shaking of 2-3 points according to the MSK-64 intensity scale.

Photo: ekonomigundemi.com.tr