TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    14:40, 24 January 2020 | GMT +6

    Quake rocks 615 km southeastwards Almaty

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The network of seismic stations recorded an earthquake today at 01:09 p.m. Almaty time.

    Its epicenter was recorded 615 km southeastwards Almaty in the territory of Tajikistan. The magnitude 5.5 earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km.

    As earlier reported, last week Almaty and Almaty region felt several earthquakes with epicenters in the territory of China which occurred on January 17 and 19. Repeating earthquakes were recorded later. On January 20 quake struck in the territory of Kazakhstan.


    Almaty region Almaty Natural disasters
