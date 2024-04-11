EN
    08:13, 11 April 2024

    Quake rocks southeast of Almaty

    Quake hits China
    Photo credit: depositphotos.com

    The network of seismic stations of the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry recorded an earthquake on April 10 at 11:53 p.m., Kazinform News Agency reports.

    The quake was centered 487 km southeast of Almaty in the territory of China.

    The energy class is 11.6. The 5.3 MPV magnitude occurred at a depth of 10 km.

    No tremors were felt in Kazakhstan.

    As earlier reported, the quake that occurred in China on April 10 was felt in the city of Almaty, as well as Kegen, and Raiymbek districts of Almaty region.

    Tags:
    Earthquake Almaty China
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
