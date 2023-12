ALMATY. KAZINFORM The network of seismic stations registered an earthquake at 11:01:13 p.m. on April 12, 2019, Kazinform reports.

It was centered 116 km southwestwards Almaty in the territory of Kyrgyzstan. The energy class is 10.0. The MPV magnitude is 4.7. The depth is 20 km, the release reads.