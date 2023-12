ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Seismic Stations Network registered an earthquake occurring on October 11, 2019 at 06:42:19 a.m. Almaty time.

It was centered 544 km southeastwards Almaty in the territory of China. The magnitude 4.3 quake occurred at a depth of 5 km. the energy class is 10.3, it says in a statement.